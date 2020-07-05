Nokia-owner HMD Global bets on Finnish lineage, focusses on security in India market

HMD Global, which sells Nokia brand of mobile phones, is betting on its Finnish lineage and focus on security to succeed in the Indian market where it competes against rivals like Xiaomi, Samsung and others. The company, whose lineup includes both smartphones and feature phones, also sees resilience in the Indian market and said sales numbers are inching towards those in pre-COVID time.

"We are the only European mobile phone brand. We have a simple idea at the core of our operations that mobile technology can improve the lives of everyone around the world...We believe that every Nokia phone is built upon the foundations of security, reliability, and dependability," HMD Global Vice President Sanmeet Kochhar told .

He added that the company has five manufacturing locations around the world, including one in India.

All Nokia phones sold in India (except for Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 8 Sirocco) are locally manufactured in partnership with multiple ODMs (original design manufacturers).

Kochhar said the company is also committed to providing monthly security updates on phones across its portfolio, irrespective of the pricing of the device.

"We are focusing a lot on security of consumer data, those are the values that we stand for and we believe that differentiates us a lot in a commoditised market. That's something that we believe stands to become all the more relevant for our users in the post-COVID world," he added.

According to Counterpoint Research, HMD had 0.5 per cent market share in the smartphone segment and 12 per cent share in feature phone segment in India in the first quarter of 2020.

Industry watchers say brands like Samsung, Nokia and domestic handset makers like Lava could see higher sales amid anti-China sentiments in the country and calls for boycotting Chinese products from certain sections.

Talking about the impact of coronavirus pandemic, Kochhar said sales are coming back to normal, and added that pent up demand is being seen.

"The market is resilient, there is resilience in mobile phones segment. Demand is coming back and it's also about what kind of proposition we try to build in and we are looking at different aspects," he said.

