Nothing CEO 'Carl Bhai' confirms Phone 2(a) to be manufactured in India

Nothing, a UK-based technology company, will soon launch its third smartphone. The new mid-range smartphone is the Nothing Phone (2a), which will be manufactured in India. CEO Carl Pei confirmed this on X (formerly Twitter). The Nothing Phone (2a) is set to debut on March 5, both in India and globally.

The company's CEO Carl Pei engaged deeply with the Indian audience on X, and even changed his username to 'Carl Bhai' following interactions with users on the platform. The CEO also promised collaboration with Perplexity AI start-up which is a direct competitor of Google Search.

The decision to manufacture the Nothing Phone (2a) in India aligns with a broader trend of tech companies producing devices locally. Apple, for instance, has been manufacturing its latest iPhone models in India and plans to expand its production capacity in the country.

Yup — Carl Bhai (@getpeid) February 18, 2024

Nothing Phone 2(a) Features and Specs

The Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset, positioning it as a competitive option in the mid-range smartphone segment. It is rumored to be priced at around €349 (roughly Rs 31,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and €399 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, placing it in direct competition with devices like the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and the Realme 12 Pro+.

Speculation around its specifications suggests a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a dual rear camera setup with 50MP sensors, and a 32MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is also expected to run on Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14, and support up to 45W of fast charging.

