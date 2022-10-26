Nothing Ear (Stick) launch today; how to watch livestream, what to expect

Nothing will be launching its third product, the Nothing Ear (Stick) today. This launch comes after the introduction of Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Phone (1). In terms of aesthetics, the Nothing Ear (Stick) has been revealed completely and it falls just in line with the other two products. The Nothing Ear (Stick) is expected to be placed under the Ear (1) in terms of affordability. The Stick will most likely skip some of the more premium features that were found in the Nothing Ear (1). However, Nothing claims that it has been built for all-day wearing.

The Nothing Ear (Stick) will be launched at 7:30 PM and the launch will be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube channel. You can head there or watch it below. During the launch event Nothing will reveal the pricing of the ear buds.

The Nothing Ear (Stick) lives up to its name by opting for a cylindrical case. The buds in itself use a transparent material, in line with other Nothing products. The buds also don’t offer rubber tips, much like the Apple Airpods. The Stick will be launched in a Red and White colour combination. The company could introduce another colour combo at the event.

Nothing is making sure that the new product is not only viewed as a gadget, but also as a fashion statement. To prove that aspect, Nothing will be launching the new earbuds on Flipkart as well as Myntra, an e-commerce brand that mostly deals with apparel. The Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with a Lipstick-like design and even the case opens up like a lipstick to reveal the buds.

Nothing launched the Phone (1) and Ear (1) earlier this year. Both products managed to garner attention due to the relatively unique design language. The Nothing Ear (Stick) will provide a more accessible price point for the buyers. In terms of availability, the Nothing Ear (Stick) will also be launched in India, most likely in tandem with other global markets. In terms of pricing, the Nothing Ear (1) is priced at Rs 5,999 and the Ear (Stick) will be launched under this price.

