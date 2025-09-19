Nothing launches Ear (3) with Super Mic, metal design and adaptive noise cancellation

Nothing has officially unveiled its Ear (3) true wireless earbuds, marking a major leap in the brand’s audio line-up. The new product introduces a Super Mic system built into the charging case, a first for the category, alongside metal accents that evolve the company’s iconic transparent aesthetic.
The Super Mic, housed inside the case, uses dual microphones with ambient-filtering technology to isolate a user’s voice and suppress background noise up to 95 dB. With a press of the TALK button, users can cut through surrounding sounds for crystal-clear conversations or even record voice notes that sync to Nothing’s Essential Space app for transcription.
Each earbud also features three directional microphones and a bone-conduction Voice Pick-up Unit (VPU), which captures vibrations from the jaw and ear canal. Coupled with an AI-powered noise-cancellation system trained on 20 million hours of audio, this ensures clarity even in windy environments, reducing wind noise by over 25 dB.
Ear (3) offers real-time adaptive noise cancellation up to 45 dB, adjusting every 600 milliseconds to match the user’s environment. An upgraded 12mm dynamic driver with a patterned diaphragm delivers a 20% larger radiating area, enhancing bass by 4–6 dB and treble by up to 4 dB. This provides a richer, wider soundstage compared to the previous generation.
For the first time, Nothing has added metal components into its transparent design language. The charging case is built from 100% recycled aluminium, processed through 27 precision steps, and fused using nano injection moulding to eliminate glue. The buds themselves feature a 0.35 mm custom Metal-Insulator-Metal antenna, boosting signal power and sensitivity for more stable connections.
Battery life has also improved, offering 10 hours of playback per charge (a 90-minute jump from the previous model) and up to 38 hours with the case. A rapid 10-minute USB-C charge delivers 10 hours of playback, while wireless charging is also supported. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC, ultra-low latency of under 120 ms for gaming, and are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.
The Nothing Ear (3) will be sold in black and white at £179 / $179 / €179 (₹15,700 approx.). Global pre-orders opened on 18 September 2025, with sales beginning 25 September in select regions. The India launch is confirmed but pricing and release details will be announced later.
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine