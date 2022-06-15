Nothing phone (1) first look shows off a sleek white back

Nothing is going to launch its first smartphone, the Nothing phone (1), on July 12. And in a run-up to D-day, Nothing has been teasing some hints about what the Nothing phone (1) might look like with colourful birds shrouding most of its photos.

We knew from reports and rumours that the Nothing phone (1) was going to come with some transparent elements, reflecting the same design language the company used on the Nothing ear (1). The company had also shared some sketches with distinct white lines on the rear of the device, the same ones reflected in the UI of the Nothing OS.

Now, the latest reveal from the company shows off the entire back design of the Nothing phone (1) and, we’re slightly confused about how to feel.

Bold. Warm. Full of soul.



A return to instinct.



This is phone (1).



Tune in on 12 July to hear all about it: https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw pic.twitter.com/5XUbvo8dwZ — Nothing (@nothing) June 15, 2022

The back design on the Nothing phone (1) does have a few transparent elements but we don’t really get to see the internals, the way we could on the Nothing ear (1) - which is a bummer.

The company has chosen to go with a clean white finish throwing back to its first device minus the little hints of black and red. Nothing might launch the Nothing phone (1) in a black version later, as it did with the Nothing ear (1), but it remains to be seen if and when that is going to happen.

Surely, the Nothing phone (1) looks cool, the design elements on the smartphone definitely make it stand out from the sea of colours, which is refreshing. But to be honest, we were expecting something more.

