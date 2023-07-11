Nothing Phone (2) launch today: What to expect in terms of price, features

Nothing will launch its second-generation smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2) in India today. The new smartphone has been leaked plenty, and most aspects have been leaked or teased ahead of the launch. However, what hasn't been confirmed is the launch price of the new Nothing Phone (2). The new Nothing device is expected to follow the same design language as the first gen product. However, some noticeable changes include a new, more fragmented setup for the popular Glyph interface. The company is also expected to introduce a lot of software changes to distinguish the Nothing Phone (2) from other products in the market.

Nothing Phone 2 launch event will be streamed live today at 8:30 PM IST. Nothing is nothing like other smartphone manufacturers and that is the reason why the launch video might also be something different. The launch will also feature popular YouTuber and vlogger Casey Neistat, who's also one of the early investors in the Nothing brand.

You can catch the video on Nothing's official YouTube channel or you could stream it right here, using the embed below:

Expected Price

In terms of pricing, the Nothing Phone 2 is expected to jump to higher segment in comparison to the Nothing Phone 1. The phone is expected to feature last year's flagship chipset and some other flagship features. The new phone could easily be priced in the range of Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000, demanding a premium for the new Nothing design and features.

The Nothing Phone 2 will be getting a massive upgrade in terms of performance. The device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which was last year's flagship chip. Nothing wants to build on the device in terms of performance and camera capabilities as well as offer unique UI elements.

