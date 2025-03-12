Nothing Phone 3 launch likely in July; here's what we know about the phone

Nothing is reportedly preparing to launch its next flagship, the Nothing Phone 3, in July 2025, according to new information from notable tipster Abhishek Yadav. The company’s previous flagship models - the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2 - were also launched in July, in 2022 and 2023 respectively, making this timeline consistent with past releases.
The Nothing Phone 3 has been highly anticipated following a delay of over a year. Last year, CEO Carl Pei confirmed the postponement in a detailed video, citing the company’s focus on developing more advanced features. The recent launch of the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro has added to the anticipation around the flagship release.
AI Integration and New User Interface
One of the key highlights expected in the Nothing Phone 3 is its AI-powered platform. A leaked email from Carl Pei indicated that the device will introduce "breakthrough innovations in the user interface" as the company’s first step towards a more AI-driven experience.
Pei had teased these AI enhancements as early as June 2024, showcasing potential updates to the Nothing OS. The new home screen is expected to serve as a hub for contextual and relevant information, with AI integration designed to improve usability. The device may also feature a multi-modal AI companion capable of human-like communication.
Enhanced Essential Key and Essential Space
The recently launched Nothing Phone 3a series introduced the Essential Key as part of the AI-powered Essential Space, which allows quick access to smart features. The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to enhance this functionality, offering deeper AI-powered refinements and improvements.
Hardware and Other Details
While specific hardware details remain limited, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to include upgrades over its predecessors, focusing on improved performance and user experience. Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is also rumoured to be working on the Phone 2 model, which was recently spotted on the BIS certification platform, indicating a possible release in the near future.
More details about the Nothing Phone 3 are expected to emerge closer to the launch date.
