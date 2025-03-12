Nothing Phone 3 launch likely in July; here's what we know about the phone

Nothing is reportedly preparing to launch its next flagship, the Nothing Phone 3, in July 2025, according to new information from notable tipster Abhishek Yadav. The company’s previous flagship models - the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2 - were also launched in July, in 2022 and 2023 respectively, making this timeline consistent with past releases.

Nothing Phone 3 most probably in July, 2025. pic.twitter.com/XWKd8es6Uo — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 10, 2025

The Nothing Phone 3 has been highly anticipated following a delay of over a year. Last year, CEO Carl Pei confirmed the postponement in a detailed video, citing the company’s focus on developing more advanced features. The recent launch of the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro has added to the anticipation around the flagship release.

AI Integration and New User Interface

One of the key highlights expected in the Nothing Phone 3 is its AI-powered platform. A leaked email from Carl Pei indicated that the device will introduce "breakthrough innovations in the user interface" as the company’s first step towards a more AI-driven experience.

Pei had teased these AI enhancements as early as June 2024, showcasing potential updates to the Nothing OS. The new home screen is expected to serve as a hub for contextual and relevant information, with AI integration designed to improve usability. The device may also feature a multi-modal AI companion capable of human-like communication.

There's been a lot of hype around AI. Some great, some confusing. It’s great to see new companies rethinking the user experience and form factors. However, there is no doubt that smartphones will remain the main consumer AI form factor for the foreseeable future. With over 4… pic.twitter.com/ERJc7xhwBa — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 5, 2024

Enhanced Essential Key and Essential Space

The recently launched Nothing Phone 3a series introduced the Essential Key as part of the AI-powered Essential Space, which allows quick access to smart features. The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to enhance this functionality, offering deeper AI-powered refinements and improvements.

Hardware and Other Details

While specific hardware details remain limited, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to include upgrades over its predecessors, focusing on improved performance and user experience. Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is also rumoured to be working on the Phone 2 model, which was recently spotted on the BIS certification platform, indicating a possible release in the near future.

More details about the Nothing Phone 3 are expected to emerge closer to the launch date.