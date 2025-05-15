Nothing Phone 3 price revealed by Carl Pei ahead of Q3 launch

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has revealed what the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 will cost, while also confirming that the phone will be launching in Q3 2025, between July and September this year.

Nothing has started teasing the Phone 3 by posting the number '3' as a hint to the upcoming phone. Despite not revealing anything else, the phone has started generating hype among Nothing fans, and now, CEO Carl Pei has revealed that the Phone 3 will be priced around £800 (approximately ₹90,000), which would be a notable increase compared to the Nothing Phone 2, which was priced at ₹44,999 in India when it was released.

Pei also called it Nothing's "first true flagship" while speaking about it at Google's The Android Show I/O Edition. During the Device Showcase section, Pei pulled out a phone, likely the Nothing Phone 3, and spoke about how the Phone 3 will feature "premium materials", as well as bring "major performance upgrades" when it comes out in Q3 this year. However, since the phone is unreleased, the device in his hand was blurred.

Since it's priced like a true flagship device, it can be expected that the Phone 3 will be inspired by flagships like iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and feature a titanium chassis, enhanced durability, as well as high-end chipsets from MediaTek or Qualcomm.

Pei noted that Nothing is "going all in" for the hardware and software developments of the Nothing Phone 3, and "level things up" with the device.

The high-end price of the Nothing Phone 3 will pit it against the likes of flagships from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, all while facing a threat from ultra-premium devices from Apple and Samsung. It will be interesting to see how Nothing fares against the tried and tested flagships with its unique design philosophy and focus on software.