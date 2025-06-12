Nothing Phone (3) to be Made in India, company’s first true flagship smartphone

London-based technology company Nothing has announced that its upcoming Phone (3), touted as its first true flagship smartphone, will be manufactured in India. The move not only strengthens the brand’s commitment to the Indian market but also aligns closely with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The Phone (3) will be produced at Nothing’s facility in Chennai, which currently employs more than 500 people, 95 percent of whom are women. The decision to localise manufacturing is aimed at improving supply chain efficiency, reducing lead times, and responding faster to market demands.

“India has been an important market for us ever since the very beginning of Nothing. Every one of our smartphones has been manufactured here, and Phone (3) proudly joins that list,” said Akis Evangelidis, Co-Founder and India President. “As we accelerate our growth here, we’re doubling down on our investment in local manufacturing, talent, and innovation — fully aligned with the Make in India vision. Phone (3) marks a major milestone: our first true flagship, delivering the very best of Nothing. We can’t wait for our Indian users to experience it.”

Nothing has also been expanding its customer support infrastructure across the country. The company operates five exclusive service centres in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, with over 330 authorised service points and 20 priority desks, a number expected to grow soon. On the retail front, Nothing has grown its offline presence from 2,000 to 10,000 stores within the last year.

Designed in London and built in India, the Phone (3) represents Nothing’s growing confidence in India’s capabilities as a global manufacturing hub. The company has already sold over 10 million devices across audio products, smartphones, and wearables under its Nothing and CMF by Nothing brands, and has generated a cumulative revenue of $1 billion.