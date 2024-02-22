Nothing to launch new CMF Neckband Pro and Buds Pro in India along with Phone 2(a)

The Nothing Phone 2(a) is set for launch in India on March 5, alongside two new offerings from Nothing's sub-brand, CMF - the Neckband Pro and the CMF Buds Pro. The Neckband Pro is anticipated to be the first of its kind with 50dB hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and five microphones for AI call noise cancellation, while both models will feature ultra bass technology 2.0 with five adjustable bass levels.

The CMF Buds will house a 12.4mm bio-fiber and custom TPU driver. These products will be available on Flipkart. The Nothing Phone 2a, rumored to be a mid-range option, will be available in two versions - one with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, priced at approximately €349 or Rs 34,000, and another with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage, priced at around €399 or Rs 39,999.

The design of the Phone 2a is expected to maintain Nothing's unique aesthetic with a different camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is also predicted to feature a large 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The design of the new Phone 2(a) has also been leaked and it is expected to follow the same design language as other Nothing smartphones. However, the detailing and the camera island won't be same as Nothing Phone 1 or Nothing Phone 2. By the looks of it the glyph interface seems to be available in the Nothing Phone 2(a).

