Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts humanoid robots will transform manufacturing in five years

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made a bold prediction during the company’s annual developer conference held at a packed hockey stadium in San Jose, California. Speaking to a crowd of developers and journalists, Huang forecasted that humanoid robots could become a staple in manufacturing facilities within the next five years.

During his keynote address, Huang unveiled a series of innovative software tools aimed at enhancing the ability of humanoid robots to navigate real-world environments with greater ease and precision. The event, hosted by the nearly $3 trillion tech giant, underscored Nvidia’s relentless push towards AI-powered robotics.

In a conversation with reporters following his speech, Huang addressed how artificial intelligence is moving closer to everyday integration. “When, literally, humanoid robots are wandering around, which is not five years away. This is not a five-years-away problem; this is a few-years-away problem,” he stated, emphasising the imminent adoption of humanoid robots in various sectors.

According to Huang, the manufacturing industry is most likely to embrace humanoid robots before other sectors. The reason, he explained, is the industry’s controlled environments and well-defined tasks, which make it an ideal setting for the deployment of such advanced technologies.

“I think it ought to go to factories first. And the reason for that is because the domain is much more guard-railed, and the use case is much more specific,” said Huang. “The value of it is very, very easy to determine. The going rate for renting a human robot is probably $100,000, and I think it’s pretty good economics.”

Nvidia is positioning itself as a leader in AI-driven robotics, particularly with tools designed to enhance navigation, safety, and efficiency in manufacturing facilities. The company’s latest software solutions aim to tackle key challenges associated with humanoid robots, including spatial awareness and decision-making.