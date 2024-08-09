Nvidia to host flagship AI summit in India, CEO Jensen Huang to attend

Nvidia has announced its flagship AI Conference, the NVIDIA AI Summit, will be held in India from October 23rd to 25th at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. This marks a significant milestone for India's burgeoning AI ecosystem, as it becomes one of only three countries globally to host this prestigious event, alongside the United States and Japan.

The summit will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, along with other prominent industry leaders. Attendees can expect interactive workshops, panel discussions, hands-on demonstrations of cutting-edge AI solutions and tools, and a fireside chat with Huang himself.

"With accelerated computing infrastructure, research and AI skilling at scale, India has the potential to become the Intelligence Capital of the world and the upcoming NVIDIA AI Summit is the first of its kind with significant focus on India," stated Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia-South NVIDIA. "It promises to be topical, relevant for India and is a must-attend for developers, startups and enterprises."

This announcement follows a meeting between Jensen Huang and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2023, during which they discussed India's potential as a hub for chipmaking, AI talent development, and a key market for Nvidia's products.

The NVIDIA AI Summit in India will serve as a platform for fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and showcasing the latest advancements in AI technology. It will provide a valuable opportunity for developers, researchers, startups, and enterprises to connect, learn, and explore the transformative potential of AI across various industries.

India's rapidly growing AI ecosystem has attracted significant attention from global tech giants like Nvidia. The country's vast pool of skilled engineers, coupled with supportive government initiatives, has positioned India as a key player in the global AI landscape.