scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
‘Absolutely the right attitude’: Elon Musk lauds Nvidia CEO after he shares story of how he cleaned toilets

Feedback

‘Absolutely the right attitude’: Elon Musk lauds Nvidia CEO after he shares story of how he cleaned toilets

Musk, known for his own demanding work ethic and hands-on leadership style at Tesla and SpaceX, resonated with Huang's perspective.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Tesla's Elon Musk Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Tesla's Elon Musk

Elon Musk, never shy to share his opinions on leadership and work ethic, recently took to X to praise Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's hands-on approach, highlighting a shared philosophy that values tackling even the most menial tasks head-on.

Musk's commendation came in response to a video clip of Huang reflecting on his early work experience at Denny's.

"To me, no task is beneath me because, remember, I used to be a dishwasher," Huang shared during a March interview at Stanford's Graduate School of Business. "I used to clean toilets. I cleaned a lot of toilets. I've cleaned more toilets than all of you combined."

This experience, Huang explained, instilled in him a deep respect for all types of work and a willingness to roll up his sleeves alongside his team.

“You can’t show me a task that’s beneath me," Huang asserted. "If you send me something, and you want me to help review it, I’ll do my best. And I’ll show you how I would do it.”

Musk, known for his own demanding work ethic and hands-on leadership style at Tesla and SpaceX, resonated with Huang's perspective.

"Absolutely the right attitude," Musk declared in his X post. He recounted his own experience during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating, "During the toilet paper shortages of Covid, I was making sure that our factories and offices had toilet paper!"

This isn't the first time Musk has publicly lauded a fellow CEO's dedication. He has previously spoken about sleeping on the factory floor at Tesla to be closer to the production line and empathise with his employees' challenges.

"The reason I slept on the floor was not because I couldn't go across the road and be at a hotel. It was because I wanted my circumstances to be worse than anyone else at the company," Musk explained in a 2018 interview. "Whenever they felt pain, I wanted mine to be worse.”

However, some speculate that Musk's praise for Huang might extend beyond shared work ethics. Given Tesla's ambitious self-driving car goals and Musk's aspirations to make xAI a leading AI company, securing a steady supply of Nvidia's high-powered chips is critical.

Interestingly, the admiration seems to be mutual.

In a May interview, Huang acknowledged Tesla's leadership in the autonomous vehicle space, stating, "Tesla is far ahead in self-driving cars, but every single car, someday, will have to have autonomous capability."

Musk, in a characteristically concise response on X, replied, "Thanks Jensen."

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jul 02, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement