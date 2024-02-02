Ola Electric ‘big surprise’ launch today: What to expect, how to watch

Ola Electric will be conducting an event today, launching new products. The company’s head Bhavish Aggarwal shared the announcement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. He claimed that Ola Electric has been hard at work for the new announcements. The live event will be streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel. Interested viewers can also stream it using the embed below.

Ola Electric has mostly remained tight-lipped about the announcement but Aggarwal hinted at a possible product that may debut during today’s event. In one of his tweets, Aggarwal conducted a poll asking his followers to vote for the product they anticipate the most. All the options point to a single product which could be a more affordable electric scooter.

The company may also announce the expansion of its charging network. The event was originally scheduled for February 1 but it was later moved to Friday due to the budget 2024. Aggarwal has hinted that the new event could include announcements that are bigger than those made on August 15 last year when they introduced a new line-up of Ola S1 scooters. The company had expanded its electric scooter line-up from 2 scooters to a total of five scooters during the August event. Ola introduced new updated tech on the Ola S1 Pro and also launched a brand new series, the Ola S1 X which was pegged as a more affordable version of the Ola S1 Pro.

