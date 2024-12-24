Ola to deliver groceries to your home in 10 minutes: All details here

Ola has announced Ola Grocery service in India, with the aim of delivering everyday essentials and groceries to doorsteps in just 10 minutes. In a social media post, the Ola Cabs account detailed that the service is now live across the country, and users can get deliveries in just 10 minutes.

People ordering from Ola Grocery can also avail discounts up to 30% on their orders, and will get free deliveries. There's also an option to schedule deliveries for future orders.

Everyday essentials and groceries at your doorstep in just 10 minutes. Ola Grocery is now live across India!



Order Now on the Ola app and enjoy:



🛒 Up to 30% Off

🛍️ Free Delivery

⚡ Instant & Scheduled Delivery pic.twitter.com/wJqjqWSiSt — Ola (@Olacabs) December 23, 2024

Despite the official announcement about a pan-India rollout, the service doesn't seem to be live everywhere at the moment. Upon testing in Mumbai, the app mentions that "Ola Grocery is Coming Soon!"

However, the service is live in areas of Bengaluru.

India's Quick Commerce Market

Quick commerce has become one of the most crowded markets in India. It is currently dominated by Blinkit with a 46% market share, followed by Zepto in second with a 29% market share and Swiggy Instamart with a 25% market share, according to a Motilal Oswal report.

India's heavy reliance on quick commerce as well as favourable conditions for the industry to flourish has forced e-commerce giants to also join the fray, with the latest one being Flipkart Minutes. Global e-commerce player Amazon is also planning to launch its own quick commerce service in India called Tez, which is expected to launch in late December 2024 or early 2025.