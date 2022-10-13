Will your old iPhone support 5G? Here's a list of Apple phones with 5G support in India

The latest Apple iPhones do support 5G but what about the ones launched in the past few years? We are going to provide an exhaustive list of the Apple iPhones that will get support for 5G in India. Additionally, Apple has officially announced that it will be rolling out a new software update to iPhones sold in India by the month of December. This update will enable the eligible Apple iPhones to work on the 5G network.

Apple has confirmed that it is working with the carrier partners in India in order to bring 5G experience to iPhone users. The American tech giant has claimed that the roll out will happen as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. The 5G support will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December.

Apple SIM and eSIM support for 5G

You can use the SIM or eSIM card from your previous iPhone. However, if the SIM card is old, it might not be capable of providing 5G network speeds. Apple claims that in some cases, you need to contact your provider to set up the SIM card from your previous iPhone for use with a 5G network. The carrier might change your old SIM with a new 5G compatible SIM.

How to know if you Apple iPhone is using 5G network

When you're in an area with 5G coverage offered by your telecom carrier and your 5G cellular plan has been activated, you'll see a 5G icon in the status bar of your iPhone. That will be a definitive indicator for iPhone users.

Different 5G modes on Apple iPhones

5G Auto: Enables Smart Data mode. When 5G speeds don’t provide a noticeably better experience, your iPhone automatically switches to LTE, saving battery life.

5G On: Always uses 5G network when it’s available. This might reduce battery life.

LTE: Uses only LTE network, even when 5G is available.

Here’s the list of iPhones that will support 5G in India

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd Gen)

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Note: If you want to use 5G with Dual SIM on iPhone 12 models, make sure that you have iOS 14.5 or later.



