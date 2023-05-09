On-field fight to online showdown: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's fight inspires new video game; here's how to play

In the world of cricket, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are two of the biggest names. While they are known for their skills on the field, they are also known for their verbal spats. The most recent of these spats happened during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

While the incident was entertaining enough for IPL fans everywhere, it seems that it wasn't enough for some people. One anonymous coder took it upon himself to create a game based on the spat. The game has garnered a lot of attention on social media, and people seem to be enjoying it.

The game is an amateur attempt and features 2D graphics. It was developed using Unity's game engine and posted on Github. While it may not be the most polished game out there, it's still a fun way to pass the time.

How to play

To play the game, all you have to do is head over to the website and pick either Kohli or Gambhir. Once you've made your choice, you'll find yourself on the cricket field with your chosen player. The game is essentially a fight between the two teams, with players thrashing each other with a cricket bat.

Within the teaser of the video game, the creator of writes ''I made a game so that they can fight properly."

Here's the entire video:



The game ends when only one player is left standing, and whichever team they're from is declared the winner. If you've chosen Kohli and you're done beating up Gambhir, you can navigate toward your teammates and help them out.

While the game is no doubt entertaining, it's important to note that it's not meant to be taken seriously. It's simply a fun take on the drama between Kohli and Gambhir.

The video of the game has gone viral on social media, with many people leaving hilarious comments on the post. Some have even suggested that the game should be turned into a full-fledged app.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gautam Gambhir, were both fined 100 percent of their match fees by the Indian Premier League (IPL) after engaging in a heated exchange of words during a recent match. The incident led to a breach of the IPL's Code of Conduct, for which Kohli, Gambhir, and Naveen-ul-Haq all pleaded guilty. As a result, no formal hearing was required, and the players were issued fines for their behavior on the field.

