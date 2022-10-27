One Plus 6, One Plus 6T, One Plus 5T user? It's high time you buy a new smartphone

OnePlus is regarded as one of the marquee brands of the Indian smartphone market. The smartphone manufacturer started off as a ‘flagship killer’ and quickly climbed the rungs in its segment with the OnePlus One. The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T were also remarkable devices that offered more for less. The brand soon became synonymous to performance, thanks in part to the smooth and fast OxygenOS. We have now reached the OnePlus 10 line-up and OnePlus has also launched some affordable sub-brands such as Nord. The brand built a good position between the mid-range and premium segment. However, many of these popular smartphones are nearing their end due to the end of their software life-cylcle.



Currently, OnePlus is offering support for three years of major software updates and four years of essential security updates. However, that wasn’t the case before. In July 2021, OnePlus had introduced a new update policy which changed it to a three-year Android update cycle. All devices older than the OnePlus 8 weren’t eligible for this new policy.



Early this year, OnePlus had announced that it will stop providing software updates for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. This comes four years after the devices were launched. These flagship devices had received their due in terms of updates. OnePlus decided to stop updating them after the Oxygen OS 11.1.2.2 update that was released to these devices in November 2021. Without regular updates, these phones can become vulnerable to cyberattacks and will also lack new features included in the latest builds. In fact, this rule applies to all smartphones regardless of their manufacturer.



So, to answer your question if your device should stay or leave. These are the OnePlus devices that have stopped getting software updates:



OnePlus One

OnePlus 2

OnePlus X

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6T



Surprisingly OnePlus 7t Pro and OnePlus 7T are still scheduled to get another major OS update in the form of Android 12. Earlier this month, Oneplus announced that it will be rolling out the OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro as well as for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Most users might have to wait a little longer to get the update.



All OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series will stop getting any major updates from the manufacturer. OxygenOS 12 will be the last major update for these devices and most likely for the original OnePlus Nord device.

