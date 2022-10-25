OnePlus phones start getting Reliance Jio 5G support; check list of models getting Jio 5G

5G rollout in India has commenced from Diwali and OnePlus is just in time. The smartphone maker is rolling out an update that will provide 5G support to select devices in its line-up. The update will come in the form of an OTA (over-the-air) patch and users will just have to stay connected to the internet to check and download the new version of the OS. The new update is mostly focused on users in India as it will make the 5G modems in these phones operational. The 5G rollout is happening in select cities across the country but the network will be expanding in the coming months.

OnePlus devices that are getting new Reliance Jio 5G support

OnePlus is rolling out updates for the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10R. All three devices will be getting the update in phases. However, the smartphones will be getting separate patches with different changelogs. The OnePlus 10T will get the biggest update in the form of bug fixes and performance enhancements apart from the Reliance Jio 5G support.

OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro will also be getting the security patch for the month of October while OnePlus 10R will be getting the Android security patch for the month of September.

How to check for 5G update

It is not necessary that all users get the update immediately. Users can go and check for it manually. You need to go to the Settings app, there you’ll need to scroll down and tap on the ‘System’ section. In the following menu, scroll down to system update and tap on it. The phone will then check for all the latest updates. If the phone does detect a new update, connect to a WiFi network and download the update.

Reliance Jio 5G Support

Reliance Jio started rolling out its 5G network on the occasion of Diwali. The 5G network under the Welcome Offer in select cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Varanasi. Reliance Jio True 5G has also been launched in in high footfall areas like educational institutes, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, and commercial hubs with the help of Jio 5G WiFi services. The company has extended the Jio True 5G pilot beta trial to Nathdwara, Rajasthan as well.