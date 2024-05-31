OnePlay unveils OneSpace - A first-of-its-kind Cloud PC service: Know all about it

OnePlay today announced the launch of OneSpace, a revolutionary Cloud PC service set to redefine how users experience AAA gaming and beyond. Integrated directly into the OnePlay platform, OneSpace grants users access to high-end PC capabilities on any device, eliminating hardware limitations and opening a world of possibilities.

OneSpace subscribers gain access to a powerful virtual PC boasting impressive specifications: 24GB DDR5 RAM, a 4-core, 8-thread CPU clocked at 4.3+ GHz, and 256GB+ NVMe SSD storage with built-in backup. This translates to seamless gameplay across OnePlay's expansive library of over 350+ games and applications, streamed directly to the user's device.

“OneSpace marks a new era of end-to-end cloud gaming and workspace that will fundamentally change how people view and use streaming,” said Harshit Jain, Co-Founder & CEO of OnePlay. “By providing access to this versatile platform, we are empowering not just gamers, but all users to unlock the full potential of gaming and PC usage without being restricted by their hardware capabilities.”

Beyond gaming, OneSpace promises a smooth and efficient experience for all PC-related tasks. A Gigabit network connection ensures exceptional browsing, while support for high frame rates up to 120FPS and beyond caters to demanding applications. Users can enjoy top-tier graphics with support for NVIDIA's RTX, DLSS, and Frame Generation technologies.

OneSpace also boasts seamless accessibility through web browsers or the OnePlay platform, with upcoming WebRTC support for Linux, iPhone, and iOS. This commitment to accessibility ensures a wider range of users can experience the power of OneSpace.

Future scalability options will allow users to customise their experience by choosing from different GPU models, configurations, and storage capacities to suit their individual needs.

OneSpace is set to launch on the OnePlay website on May 31st. Further details about pricing and subscription options will be available closer to the launch date.