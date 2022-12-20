OnePlus 11, Buds Pro 2 launch date confirmed; event to take place in India

OnePlus 11 finally has a launch date. Unlike last year, OnePlus will be introducing the new OnePlus just in time with the other flagship launches in the Indian market. However, the China launch is expected to happen earlier in January.

The OnePlus 11 will be unveiled globally on February 7 at the OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event in New Delhi, India. The OnePlus 11 will be the successor to OnePlus 10 Pro which used Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Along with the OnePlus 11 launch, the Buds Pro 2 will also make their debut at the event.

The invite for the launch event hints at a new beginning of a strategic partnership between OnePlus and Oppo. OnePlus is being pegged as the flagship brand for performance smartphones. So far, the company has been launching both premium and mid-range smartphones.

The OnePlus 11 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset offering up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device will support 100W fast charging.

In addition to the OnePlus 11, the Cloud 11 Launch Event will also see the debut of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the latest iteration of the premium wireless earbuds from OnePlus. The Buds Pro 2 will be pegged against the likes of Apple Airpods Pro and and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro series.

The leaked designs of the OnePlus 11 hint at the same gas burner camera island that was introduced with the OnePlus 10 Pro and which also made its way to the OnePlus 10T. OnePlus will introduce Hasselblad partnership for the camera on the OnePlus 11. The popular alert slider will also be re-introduced in the OnePlus 11 after the company gave it a miss during the launch of OnePlus 10T.