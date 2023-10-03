OnePlus 11R Solar Red unveiled in India with 18GB RAM; check availability, features, other details

OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus 11R Solar Red edition. As the name suggests, this new version is a brand-new colour option for the OnePlus 11R series. The smartphone comes with a unique choice of material as well. OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition gets a vegan leather back. OnePlus hasn’t revealed the pricing of the new Solar Red Edition. However, it is expected to be priced at a slight premium compared to the standard OnePlus 11R which starts at Rs 39,999. OnePlus claims the new device will make the premium smartphone experience accessible at wider price points. The company claims the new device features 18GB of RAM and 512GB of ROM.

OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G Availability and Offers

OnePlus 11R Solar Red edition will go on sale from October 7 at 12 PM. The company has set up a 'Notify Me' page for the new OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition. The company is offering free OnePlus products as a limited period offer with the Solar Red edition. Buyers can also get instant discounts via bank offers. Additionally, buyers will get a discounted screen protection plan with the OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G smartphone.

OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G Features

The OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red uses RAM-Vita technology from the OnePlus 11 series. The company claims that this allows it to run up to 50 apps simultaneously and open apps 6% faster than the 16GB version. The phone is designed with a textured vegan leather back in OnePlus' iconic 'Red.' OnePlus claims this texture and design will provide a comfortable grip and a premium look.

Key features include 100W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging, a 5000mAh battery with Battery Health Engine (BHE), and 4+5 years of Android support.

The OnePlus 11R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone camera is the same as the standard variant which is a triple camera setup. The primary lens is a 50MP IMX890 lens.

