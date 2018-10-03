OnePlus 6T renders leaked; no 3.5mm headphone jack but Screen Lock confirmed on bigger screen

OnePlus 6T release date is getting closer, and with time we will get to see more leaks and teasers of the device. However, the latest round of renders have revealed the device in its entirety, leaving almost nothing to the imagination. The leaked renders also corroborate previous leaks and even official information from the company.

The OnePlus 6T renders have been revealed by WinFuture, a German website that has had credible leaks before. The new leaks not only show a single variant but also exhibit other colours that are going to be launched this month. So far, the dates haven't been officially declared but we expecting OnePlus to launch their latest smartphone on October 17.

The most striking change up front is the water drop notch which replaces the older rectangular notch that housed the front-facing camera and the earpiece. The render shows that the speaker will be squeezed between the front-facing camera and top bezel. We are not sure if OnePlus will be implementing an infrared sensor up top for face recognition. A few Vivo phones with a waterdrop notch have been able to use an infrared sensor within the slim bezel.

The smaller notch and what look like slimmer bezels have helped OnePlus accommodate more screen in the same footprint. The renders also show a close comparison of the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. The new phone will carry a massive 6.41-inch screen in comparison to OnePlus 6's 6.28-inch screen.

On the rear panel, there is no fingerprint sensor. This only confirms that OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor which will be called Screen Lock. Though this is a step forward, OnePlus has to make compromises for incorporating such nascent technology. The Chinese manufacturer will skip the 3.5 mm headphone jack on the OnePlus 6T. Even if verbal confirmation from the company chief Pete Lau wasn't enough, the renders confirm it.

In an interview given to Cnet, Lau claimed that they had to make a tough decision when it came to excluding the 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the new fingerprint sensor required more space and the headphone jack had to be replaced by a single USB-Type C port.