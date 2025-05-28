OnePlus introduces OnePlus AI showcasing its vision for personalised AI

OnePlus has announced the next leap in smartphone intelligence, introducing its new OnePlus AI platform alongside the debut of the ‘Plus Key ’, a customisable hardware button, and a comprehensive suite of AI-powered features aimed at making user experiences more personalised, efficient, and secure.

The company’s new vision was revealed in Bengaluru this week, with the OnePlus 13s set to be the first device to feature the Plus Key and the new OnePlus AI branding. “The foundation of OnePlus AI is built upon a deep understanding of our users, and they’ve told us they want AI to help them work smart, play hard and be their authentic selves,” said Arthur Lam, Director of OxygenOS and AI Strategy at OnePlus. “That’s why our mission for OnePlus AI is to help our users go All In On Life, creating personalised AI solutions based around our user’s unique wants and needs.”

Building on the legacy of the iconic Alert Slider, the Plus Key arrives as a versatile, programmable hardware button. Users can set it for quick tasks such as switching sound profiles, launching the camera, or even activating AI-driven features like translation and recording. At the heart of this experience is AI Plus Mind, which allows users to capture, organise, and easily retrieve on-screen information, everything from schedules to reservations, with a single press or a three-finger swipe. AI Plus Mind uses artificial intelligence to analyse the context of saved content, even extracting calendar events or categorising information for streamlined access.

The new OnePlus AI suite brings a range of capabilities:

• AI VoiceScribe: Record, summarise, and translate meetings or calls within popular apps.

• AI Call Assistant (India): On OnePlus 13s, automatic call summaries and real-time translations are available during phone calls.

• AI Translation: Unifies text, voice, camera, and screen translation features into one app for seamless global communication.

• AI Search: Enables natural language searches across files, settings, notes, and calendars, making retrieval faster and more intuitive.

• AI Reframe: Analyses photos and suggests new compositions, giving users creative options for their images.

• AI Best Face 2.0: (Coming soon) Automatically detects and fixes group photo issues like closed eyes or less-than-ideal expressions—even in images not shot on a OnePlus device.

OnePlus also announced a deeper partnership with Google Gemini, bringing Gemini’s AI capabilities across OxygenOS apps and Google’s own suite. Gemini Live will soon enable real-time conversations and context-aware assistance using the camera and screen sharing.

To balance the power of AI with robust privacy protections, OnePlus is leveraging a hybrid processing approach. Sensitive data is processed on-device, while the company’s Private Computing Cloud (PCC) steps in for more intensive tasks, using end-to-end encryption and a Trusted Execution Environment to ensure user information remains private and secure.