OnePlus launches its first foldable phone, One Plus Open; see price and specs

OnePlus has unveiled its latest smartphone, the OnePlus Open, which combines a modern, foldable design with impressive features.

The OnePlus Open comes in two colour variants, Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black. The Emerald Dusk variant boasts a matte-frosted glass rear with micro-beads that create a gradient of light and shadow. In contrast, Voyager Black features a vegan leather rear cover for a more premium look. The device weighs in at 239g and measures 5.8 mm when unfolded and 11.7 mm when folded.

The primary display is a 7.82-inch Flexi-fluid AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2800nits peak brightness, and 426 PPI. The secondary display on the outer cover is 6.31 inches and features a 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits peak brightness, and 431 PPI. Both displays support Dolby Vision HDR, ensuring a high-quality visual experience.

The main camera features a 48MP Sony LYT-T808 "Pixel Stacked" CMOS sensor with OIS, a 64MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. The device also includes a 20MP and a 32MP selfie camera for capturing high-quality photos and videos.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, built on a 4nm process, providing a 35% improvement in CPU performance and a 25% increase in GPU performance compared to the previous generation. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offers storage options of up to 512GB UFS 4.0. The device supports 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6E.

The OnePlus Open is equipped with a 4,805mAh dual-cell battery and supports 67W SUPERVOOC charging, allowing a full charge in approximately 42 minutes. The device promises extended battery life for a day's typical use.

Running on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13, the OnePlus Open guarantees four years of major Android version upgrades and five years of security upgrades, ensuring long-term software support.

The device is IPX4 waterproof-rated, making it splash-resistant from all directions. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual nano-SIM slots, and support for standard Type-C earphones.

The pre-orders for the OnePlus Open will begin today, October 19, with the open sale starting from October 27. It is priced at Rs 1,39,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB variant.

