OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition unveiled: Check out price, other features

Smartphone maker OnePlus on Monday unveiled the OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition. OnePlus has developed the device in partnership with Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. The OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition offers a fully customised phone experience for users complete with games, challenges, and exclusive PAC-MAN content.

The OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition goes on sale at 12 noon, Tuesday, November 16, for Rs 37,999 in India. A single variant of the device will be sold with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in and amazon.in.

OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition Design

The smartphone maker has reimagined the design of the OnePlus Nord 2 with a dual film rear cover that features design aesthetics of both OnePlus and the iconic video game PAC-MAN.

For the outermost film, OnePlus's design style is combined with signature PAC-MAN elements -- such as the game's iconic PAC-DOTS and PAC-MAN himself. For the innermost film, the special edition device boasts a glossy phosphorescent design that glows in the dark to reveal a neon maze inspired by the game. OnePlus and Nord elements are integrated into the maze.

The alert slider of the smartphone sports the same dark blue colour as the vulnerable ghosts present in the game that appear when the player eats a 'Power Pellet'.

OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition Operating System

The phone comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 11.3. The OxygenOS on the OnePlus Nord 2 also gets a retro makeover with this special edition of the phone. The icons have been overhauled with a pixelated aesthetic inspired by lo-fi video games.

The special edition also comes with custom static and dynamic wallpapers that depict different stages of PAC-MAN's journey into the OnePlus universe, explained the firm in an official statement. The users can complete challenges inspired by the classic game to unlock hidden wallpapers, ringtones, photo tickets, stickers and more.

Some other PAC-MAN inspired content on the phone includes a custom camera filter, custom animations, and the game PAC-MAN 256 pre-installed.

OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition Hardware

Similar to the OnePlus 9 series, the OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition boasts a large 4,500mAh dual cell battery that can be charged from 0-100 per cent in just 30 minutes thanks to the Warp Charge 65.

The OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. The 50MP AI triple camera at rear, complete with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a Sony IMX766 sensor. It also features a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display and two 5G SIM card slots.

