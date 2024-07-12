OnePlus Nord 4 to offer six years of security updates; see more details and launch date

In a surprising turn of events, OnePlus has announced its upcoming Nord 4 will receive six years of security patches, contradicting previous statements about extended software support.

Remember back in February when OnePlus scoffed at the idea of offering more than five years of software support, claiming it didn't make financial sense? It seems those pronouncements were premature.

This move places the Nord 4 ahead of competitors like Samsung's Galaxy A55 and A35, which are only guaranteed five years of support. This extended lifespan could be a major selling point for budget-conscious consumers who prioritize long-term device usage.

In addition to the extended security support, the Nord 4 boasts four major Android OS updates, matching the software update cycle of OnePlus' flagship devices like the OnePlus 11 and 12. However, it remains to be seen whether OnePlus will extend the six-year security update policy to its existing flagships or future releases like the OnePlus 13.

Beyond software, OnePlus is making waves with the Nord 4's design. The phone marks the return of the metal unibody construction, a feature largely absent from the smartphone landscape in recent years.

"Durability, beauty, permanence, and strength," said Liu, explaining the decision to embrace metal.

The move to metal was previously hampered by the introduction of 5G, which requires numerous antennas that can interfere with metal chassis. However, OnePlus has managed to overcome this hurdle by shrinking antenna size by 50% and strategically placing them within the phone's design.

To further solidify its commitment to longevity, the Nord 4 has undergone rigorous testing by TÜV SÜD, simulating 72 months of use. The phone is certified to maintain its day-one performance even after this extended period.

OnePlus is set to officially unveil the Nord 4 on July 16th.