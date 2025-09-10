OnePlus Nord Buds 3r review: Getting the essentials right

I’ve been testing the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r for a little over a week now, and I’ll admit, I didn’t expect much going in. These are budget earbuds, priced at just ₹1,599 during launch, which usually means plenty of compromises. But here’s the thing: they’re surprisingly well-rounded, and in some areas, they actually outshine earbuds that cost twice as much.

Advertisement

Design and Comfort

The design isn’t flashy, but it’s very much in line with the Nord branding: clean, minimal, and practical. The buds are lightweight, sit snugly in the ears, and I never once felt fatigue wearing them for hours at a stretch. They come with an IP55 rating, which is a fancy way of saying they’ll survive sweaty gym sessions or a quick drizzle without issues.

The case itself is compact, pocketable, and feels solid for the price. It doesn’t scream premium, but nothing about it feels cheap either. I particularly loved the very satisfying snap and the noise it made each time I closed it.

Battery Life That Just Won’t Quit

This is the star of the show. With a claimed 54 hours of battery life (buds plus case), the Nord Buds 3r are stamina champions. In real-world use, I charged them on day one and forgot about plugging them in for the rest of the week. Between long listening sessions, endless calls, and some light gaming, the buds just kept going.

Advertisement

Honestly, this level of endurance spoils you. Most budget earbuds give up after three or four days, but here, I genuinely forgot when I’d last charged them. That’s a win in my book.

Sound Quality: Fun but Bass-Heavy

Now, let’s talk audio. The Nord Buds 3r pack 12.4mm titanium-coated drivers, and it shows. They’re tuned with a clear focus on bass, which means Bollywood, EDM, and hip-hop tracks sound lively and punchy. The low end hits hard, sometimes too hard, overpowering the mids and highs.

Thankfully, the HeyMelody app allowed me to tweak the audio the way I wanted, which then made the output much more balanced.

If you’re an audiophile, you’ll probably nitpick. But if you’re just looking for earbuds that make your Spotify playlist sound fun and energetic, you’ll be happy here.

Advertisement

Features That Surprise at This Price

Here’s where the Nord Buds 3r really justify their price tag. You get Bluetooth 5.4 for stable connectivity, dual-device pairing (so I could switch between my OnePlus Pad 3 and the Nord 5 without fiddling), and a 47ms low-latency gaming mode that actually made a difference in fast-paced mobile titles.

Pairing is instant with Google Fast Pair, and OnePlus adds its own touches like Tap-2-Take photos, Aqua Touch controls, and even Find My Earbuds. None of these are revolutionary, but at this price, it feels like you’re getting more than you paid for.

There’s also AI Noise Cancellation for calls. It won’t give you pin-drop silence like true ANC does, but it does a good job of cutting out background chatter when you’re on calls. The person on the other end could always hear me clearly, even in noisy cafés.

The Misses

Of course, compromises exist. The biggest one is the lack of Active Noise Cancellation. At this point, some budget rivals are starting to offer basic ANC, and it would’ve made the Nord Buds 3r an unbeatable package.

Another missing feature is in-ear detection; the music doesn’t pause when you take the buds out. It’s a small thing, but once you’re used to it on other earbuds, you notice its absence.

Advertisement

Verdict

So, who are the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r really for? If you’re someone who cares about long battery life, solid sound, and everyday convenience features, these earbuds are absolutely worth considering. They’re not for audiophiles, and they’re not for travellers who want proper ANC.

But at a price of ₹1,599, or even ₹1,499 with offers, they’re an easy recommendation for anyone who wants reliable, feature-packed earbuds without breaking the bank.

In short: the Nord Buds 3r are not perfect, but they nail the essentials. And sometimes, that’s exactly what you need.