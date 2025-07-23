OnePlus Pad Lite with 11-inch display, 9340mAh battery launched: Check features, pricing

OnePlus has introduced a new entry-level tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad Lite, featuring an 11-inch display, quad-speaker setup, and a 9340 mAh battery, with a starting price of ₹12,999. The device is aimed at users looking for an affordable tablet for general use, including multimedia consumption and light productivity.

OnePlus Pad Lite Specifications

The Pad Lite is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor and runs on OxygenOS 15.0.1. It supports multitasking with a split-screen mode called Open Canvas and includes features such as screen mirroring, clipboard sharing, and shared galleries within the OnePlus ecosystem.

The tablet features an 11-inch LCD panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 85.3%. It supports 10-bit colour depth and a peak brightness of up to 500 nits. It also includes a quad-speaker system with Hi-Res Audio certification.

The Pad Lite includes a 9340 mAh battery, with a standby time rating of up to 54 days. The tablet supports 33W wired charging.

OnePlus has included a Kids Mode, which allows parents to manage screen time, app permissions, and content access. The tablet also comes preloaded with Google Kids Space, which offers curated educational content for younger users.

The OnePlus Pad Lite is available in Aero Blue and weighs 530g. It is 7.39mm thick and has a textured finish for improved grip.

Pricing and Availability

It is available in two configurations: a 6GB RAM + 128GB (Wi-Fi only) model priced at ₹12,999 and an 8GB RAM + 128GB (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE) variant priced at ₹14,999. These prices include limited-time launch offers and bank discounts. Open sales begin on 1 August via the OnePlus website, Amazon, Flipkart, and major retail outlets.