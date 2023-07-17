OnePlus unveils new experience store in Bengaluru

OnePlus has inaugurated its latest OnePlus Experience Store at the Forum Mall, located on Konanakunte Cross, Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru. This new store, spanning 1711 square feet, aims to provide an immersive space to explore and experience OnePlus products firsthand.

The OnePlus Experience Store showcases the complete OnePlus product ecosystem, including their premium flagship smartphones, popular Nord devices, OnePlus TVs, OnePlus monitors, and hearables, among others. By offering a comprehensive range of products, OnePlus aims to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its customers.

Situated on the second floor of The Forum Mall, the OnePlus Experience Store is part of the brand's ongoing efforts to create engaging and personalized experiences for its community and consumers in India. The company believes that by providing a dedicated space for customers to interact with their products, they can better understand their customers' requirements and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

"We are thrilled to launch our new OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru, a city known for its bustling tech hub and home to one of our most vibrant communities in India," said a Senior Spokesperson from OnePlus India. "This store launch is a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional customer experiences and ensuring that our innovative, premium products are readily available to consumers across India. We look forward to offering an unparalleled retail user experience to our community."

The new OnePlus Experience Store not only offers an extensive product lineup but also creates a unique shopping environment for community members. Customers will have the opportunity to experience and purchase the recently launched OnePlus 11, the brand's flagship smartphone, as well as the new OnePlus Pad. This store also aims to showcase OnePlus' commitment to a seamless connected ecosystem experience.

With the opening of this new store, OnePlus aims to strengthen its presence in Bengaluru and provide a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience for its customers. By expanding its retail footprint, OnePlus aims to cater to the growing demand for its products while reaffirming its commitment to the Indian market.

