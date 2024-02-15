scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
OpenAI and Microsoft are quietly planning a search engine coup against Google

Feedback

OpenAI and Microsoft are quietly planning a search engine coup against Google

Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and incorporated ChatGPT features into Bing last year, has so far failed to make inroads in market share. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Search is extremely challenging to get right — and Google has fended off many competitors Search is extremely challenging to get right — and Google has fended off many competitors

Alphabet sank after a report that ChatGPT owner OpenAI is developing a web search product that would compete with Google.

OpenAI’s service would be partly powered by Microsoft Corp.’s Bing search engine, the Information reported. 

Alphabet fell as much as 3.8%, far underperforming the Nasdaq 100, which dipped 0.3%.

Alphabet has been dogged by concerns about risks posed by rival artificial intelligence services to its Google search business, which generates the majority of the company’s revenue through the sale of digital advertising. Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and incorporated ChatGPT features into Bing last year, has so far failed to make inroads in market share. 

Baird analyst Colin Sebastian said the risk to Alphabet from an OpenAI search product is “modest” and noted that it won’t be easy for the startup to create a viable competitor.

“Search is extremely challenging to get right — and Google has fended off many competitors over the years with the quality of search results,” he wrote in a research note. “Alternative search engines probably need to be better than Google to really shift user behavior, which could be a challenge even for OpenAI.”

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 15, 2024, 11:39 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement