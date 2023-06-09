OpenAI chief Sam Altman meets Prime Minister Modi, tweets picture

ChatGPT maker OpenAI’s co-founder and chief executive Sam Altman on Friday morning tweeted a picture of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Altman who is in the country for a few days has met with G20 Sherpa and former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, he participated in an event organised by IIIT-Delhi. Though Altman met the PM on Thursday before his interactive session with students of IIIT-Delhi, as he revealed at the event. He posted a picture from the meeting only the following day.
At the event on Thursday, Altman revealed the agenda of his meeting with PM Modi. He said, "We talked about the opportunities in front for the country, what the country should do, also the need to think about global regulation to make sure we prevent some of the downsides from happening — but it was a great hour.”
He further revealed that they also discussed the potential of AI, the opportunities it can offer in India, and the need for regulations around it. They also spoke about the downside of emerging technology.
Altman's organisation OpenAI created ChatGPT, a generative AI tool that took the world by storm and has become a buzzword ever since it was launched in November last year.
Altman is in India as a part of his trip across Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, and South Korea.
