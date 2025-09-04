Business Today
News
technology
news
OpenAI expands Projects feature to free ChatGPT users with file uploads and customisation options

OpenAI expands Projects feature to free ChatGPT users with file uploads and customisation options

OpenAI is opening up one of its most useful ChatGPT tools to everyone, extending advanced organisation features to free users.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2025 1:01 PM IST
OpenAI expands Projects feature to free ChatGPT users with file uploads and customisation optionsChatGPT

OpenAI has announced that its Projects feature, previously available only to paying subscribers, is now rolling out to free users of ChatGPT.

Projects allow users to organise their chats around specific topics, set custom instructions for how the AI responds, and restrict which information and files it can reference. While they function like folders for conversations, these additional capabilities make Projects especially useful for those who rely heavily on ChatGPT.

As part of the update, OpenAI has increased file upload limits. Free users can now add up to five files per project, Plus subscribers can upload 25, and Pro subscribers can upload 40. All users will also be able to customise the colour and icon of each project for easier navigation.

OpenAI noted in its announcement:

    •    Larger file uploads per project (up to 5 for Free, 25 for Plus, 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise)
    •    Option to select colors and icons for more customization
    •    Project-only memory controls for more tailored context

The move follows OpenAI’s recent trend of trickling down features that once required a subscription. Tools like Deep Research and ChatGPT Voice were initially reserved for paying users before being made available to all. Similarly, GPT-5 was launched for free users, though with tighter usage limits compared to subscribers.

Projects are now live on the web and the ChatGPT app for Android. OpenAI said the feature will roll out to iOS users “over the coming days.”

Published on: Sep 4, 2025 1:01 PM IST
