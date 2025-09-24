OpenAI, Jony Ive reportedly working on AI devices like glasses, smart speaker, AI Pin

OpenAI is said to be preparing a range of consumer devices in collaboration with Jony Ive, Apple’s former design chief and founder of LoveFrom. According to a report by The Information, the partnership between Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman could lead to multiple AI-powered products, including a smart speaker, smart glasses, and a digital voice recorder. An AI pin is also reportedly being explored, though Ive has previously been critical of body-worn devices.

The first product is expected to be a pocket-sized, context-aware device without a screen, resembling a smart speaker. Altman has previously described it as the “third core device” for users, alongside a MacBook Pro and an iPhone. Other prototypes under consideration include AI-enabled glasses and a digital recorder, with potential launches projected for late 2026 or early 2027.

While OpenAI had earlier dismissed the possibility of wearables, reports suggest that eyewear and even an AI pin could eventually join the line-up. The company has reportedly engaged Apple’s supply chain partners, including Luxshare and Goertek, which currently assemble products such as iPhones, AirPods, HomePods, and Apple Watches.

The partnership has also attracted former Apple talent. Tang Tan, OpenAI’s Chief Hardware Officer and a former Apple design executive, is said to have encouraged employees to switch by highlighting the startup’s culture of “less bureaucracy and more collaboration.”

If the reports prove accurate, the hardware push would mark a significant expansion for OpenAI beyond its software-driven ecosystem, signalling ambitions to compete directly in the consumer electronics market.