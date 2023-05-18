OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for iOS users in US, says 'Android users, you're next'

OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, has on Thursday launched ChatGPT app for iOS users in US and added that Android version will be launched soon.

The ChatGPT app is free to use and would sync history across devices, OpenAI said. It is backed by Microsoft.

"The ChatGPT app is free to use and syncs your history across devices. It also integrates Whisper, our open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input. ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS," said OpenAI.

GPT-4 is a powerful artificial intelligence model that succeeds the technology behind the wildly popular ChatGPT.

OpenAI said it is starting its ChatGPT roll-out in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. "We’re eager to see how you use the app. As we gather user feedback, we’re committed to continuous feature and safety improvements for ChatGPT. P.S. Android users, you're next! ChatGPT will be coming to your devices soon," said OpenAI.

ChatGPT features on the app include:

"- Instant answers: Get precise information without sifting through ads or multiple results.

- Tailored advice: Seek guidance on cooking, travel plans, or crafting thoughtful messages.

- Creative inspiration: Generate gift ideas, outline presentations, or write the perfect poem.

- Professional input: Boost productivity with idea feedback, note summarisation, and technical topic assistance.

- Learning opportunities: Explore new languages, modern history, and more at your own pace."

Earlier in February, OpenAI launched a pilot subscription plan for its popular AI-powered chatbot, called ChatGPT Plus, for $20 per month.

The public battle to dominate the AI technology space kicked off late last year with the launch of ChatGPT and prompted tech heavyweights from Alphabet Inc to Meta to trumpet their own offerings.

With inputs from Reuters