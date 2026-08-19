OpenAI launches ChatGPT for Teens: Parental Controls, study mode, and more features explained

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Here’s a detailed overview of how ChatGPT for Teens works.

What is ChatGPT for Teens, and what changes for users?

To activate ChatGPT for Teens, users simply need to sign in, and it will automatically determine whether an account belongs to someone under 18 using three possible signals: age provided on the account, verified age, and its in-house age-prediction system.

In terms of user experience, ChatGPT for Teens retains the full chatbot capability but with added layers and add-ons. OpenAI says it includes “tools and settings for learning, creativity, and everyday life.”

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The age-specific version consists of features like Study Mode that guides students through a problem using questions and step-by-step explanations. It gives Homework Reminders provides tools to help students understand and remember concepts better via quizzes and visual learning. In addition, Teens or their parents can set specific times when Study Mode automatically turns on.

What safety protections are included in ChatGPT for Teens?

The teen version will have additional safeguards around areas considered particularly risky for minors, such as violence, self-harm, eating disorders, sexually explicit or graphic content, and others. OpenAI said, “Built-in, age-appropriate safeguards to help reduce exposure to sensitive or potentially harmful content.”

In terms of Parental Controls, guardians can link an account to manage certain ChatGPT settings, set Quiet Hours, when the teen should not use ChatGPT, and also receive safety notifications in limited high-risk situations.

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Lastly, teens will also receive frequent reminders to take breaks if they have been using ChatGPT for an extended period.

Global rollout, phased approach

ChatGPT for Teens is rolling out globally to eligible accounts on both free and paid personal ChatGPT plans starting August 18. Full availability in Australia is expected by September 8, with the company saying it will continue expanding access “over the coming weeks.”

