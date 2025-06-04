OpenAI’s leadership drama heads to the big screen with 'Artificial', starring Sam Altman’s power struggle

Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is in talks to direct Artificial, a new feature film chronicling the turbulent chapter in OpenAI’s history when CEO Sam Altman was dramatically ousted and then reinstated in a matter of days in late 2023.

The project, which is reportedly moving at “lightning speed” at Amazon MGM Studios, is being produced by David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford under Heyday Films. The screenplay is penned by Simon Rich, who is also attached as a producer. Jennifer Fox is in discussions to join the production team.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is being fast-tracked for a potential summer shoot, with San Francisco and Italy identified as key locations. While no casting deals have been finalised, early discussions suggest that Andrew Garfield may portray Altman, Monica Barbaro is being eyed to play CTO Mira Murati, and Yura Borisov could step into the role of Ilya Sutskever, the co-founder who led the effort to remove Altman from OpenAI’s top job.

The film is expected to dramatise the internal clash that stunned Silicon Valley: Altman’s sudden removal from OpenAI amid reported concerns over AI safety and alleged misconduct, followed by a swift internal revolt and his reinstatement within days.

If confirmed, Artificial would mark Guadagnino’s third collaboration with Amazon MGM, following After the Hunt (starring Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield, set for release in October) and Challengers (featuring Zendaya), which hit theatres last year.

Advertisement

Guadagnino had previously been attached to direct Sgt. Rock, a World War II action film for DC starring Colin Farrell. However, that project was shelved due to production concerns — a move that inadvertently cleared the runway for Artificial to move ahead first.