OpenAI's new Sora AI video creation tool faces high traffic hurdles on launch day

OpenAI’s much-anticipated video generation model, Sora, debuted for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users but quickly ran into an unexpected hurdle. Within hours of launch, the platform faced overwhelming traffic, forcing OpenAI to temporarily halt new account creation for the service.

Sora, OpenAI’s advanced video generation model capable of turning text into short, high-quality videos, was rolled out as a standalone product on Sora.com. The tool features enhanced capabilities, including 1080p resolution, custom aspect ratios, and an interface for fine-tuning videos with text, images, and storyboards. ChatGPT Plus users can access Sora without additional cost, but with limitations on monthly video generation.

However, the surge in demand seemed to outpace the system’s capacity. Users trying to sign up encountered a message reading:

“Sora account creation is temporarily unavailable. We’re currently experiencing heavy traffic and have temporarily disabled Sora account creation. If you’ve never logged into Sora before, please check back again soon.”

This unexpected pause is a roadblock for those eager to experiment with the new tool, especially since it represents a significant leap in OpenAI’s ambitions to create AI systems that simulate and interact with reality.

What makes Sora special?

First unveiled earlier this year, Sora is designed to create realistic video content, allowing users to generate 20-second clips in various resolutions and styles. The updated version, Sora Turbo, offers faster processing and improved performance. Features like asset remixing and a community feed for showcasing creations are aimed at fostering a vibrant user base of creators, storytellers, and innovators.

While still in its early stages, Sora comes with limitations. OpenAI acknowledges challenges in generating realistic physics and handling complex video actions, but the company hopes the early rollout will give users a chance to explore its potential while helping shape norms for responsible use.

For now, those locked out will have to wait, but OpenAI’s move to introduce Sora signals its intent to lead the AI video generation space, even as it grapples with technical challenges in scaling the service.

OpenAI plans to expand Sora’s availability, refine its safety features, and improve affordability. It also aims to address concerns over misuse, such as deepfakes, with stringent safeguards and metadata tools for verifying Sora-generated content.