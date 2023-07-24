Oppenheimer fails to impress ChatGPT maker Sam Altman and Twitter-owner Elon Musk

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks that the much-hyped Oppenheimer film could have inspired a generation of kids to be physicists, but it didn’t. The reviews of the Christopher Nolan film are taking over the internet. Altman wrote in a tweet that the movie ‘missed the mark’. Agreeing with Altman’s opinion Twitter owner Elon Musk wrote, 'Indeed'.

The Oppenheimer movie explores the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb. The movie revolves around the moral ambiguity of the 'Father of the Atomic Bomb'.

Altman further added that “The Social Network” movie which was based on how Mark Zuckerberg came up with his own social media site Facebook, while he was still a student at Harvard, “managed to do it for startup founders.”

In another tweet, Altman said that Apollo 11, a film that shows the audios and videos and the inner working of NASA's most celebrated mission as astronauts Neil Armstrong, is the “most inspiring movie”.

He tweeted, “Apollo 11 is perhaps the most inspiring movie I have ever seen. strongly recommend!”

Altman had posted a poll on Twitter between Barbie and Oppenheimer, the two much-hyped films that were released in theaters the same day. The poll resulted in 82 per cent votes out of 42,000 for Oppenheimer and 18 per cent votes for Barbie, hence Altman tweeted saying he will be watching Oppenheimer.

Despite Altman’s disappointment, the film is doing well at the Indian box office. The film is inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark within the first three days of its release. Oppenheimer collected Rs 14.50 crore on its first Friday, Rs 17.25 crore on its first Saturday and around Rs 17.25 crore on its first Sunday, as per early estimates.

Oppenheimer made nearly $80.5 million in North America and $93.7 million in other international markets, as per film trade analyst Sumit Kadel. The film’s total worldwide box office collections have hit $174.2 million as of Sunday.

