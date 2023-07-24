Twitter reveals new logo: Twitterati responds with hilarious ‘X’ memes

Twitter’s Elon Musk has announced that he is replacing the platform’s longtime bird logo with letter 'X'. He tweeted, 'X.com now points to Twitter.com. Interim X logo goes live later today.' The Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino described ‘X’ as, 'the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.'

This has not come as a surprise, since Musk has had a long affinity with the letter ‘X’. This dates back to 1999, when he co-founded X.com, an online bank, that merged with another start-up to create PayPal.

Twitter has recently witnessed a dip in advertising revenue during the departure of sales executives. They claimed that the platform has become more prone to problematic content. Musk’s social media platform is also facing tough competition from Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads app which was off to a great start when it was launched earlier this year.

With the new strange choice of logo for Twitter, users have mixed reactions on the internet. Here are a few that you won't want to miss.

Prof. Charles Xavier is filing a lawsuit against

Elon Musk amidst Twitter’s rebranding to ‘X’.



“That’s MY bar. He’s copying my whole

fucking flow. Word for word, bar for bar.” pic.twitter.com/QymLoIi6L3 — ‎ ً (@HailEternal) July 23, 2023

Actual footage of me uploading my last tweet before it becomes an ‘xeet’ or something. #TwitterX #NOTMYTWITTER #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/xja06lQ4ZL — CrypticWhovian (@crypticWhovian) July 24, 2023

Rumors says that #ElonMusk is inspired by Teja for changing Twitter symbol to 'X'#TwitterX pic.twitter.com/DSphtxr6hr — Sharia Destrøyer (@Sanghi_0_Damn) July 24, 2023

https://t.co/rEJXEFsVSi sounds like an adult site.. The logo is also extremely basic..

"They are X'ing each other.."

"I'm sending out an X"



Are we X Men now?



Just keep it as Twitter and update the bird Elon! #TwitterX — Rony Mac (@TheRONYBrand) July 23, 2023

Elon Musk when he sees Xvideos Trending😭😂



Is this the freedom he was speaking about🤣🤣?#TwitterX #TwitterLogo pic.twitter.com/gVKjsY6lRM — msd_stan (@bdrijalab) July 24, 2023

