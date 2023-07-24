scorecardresearch
Twitter reveals new logo: Twitterati responds with hilarious ‘X’ memes

Twitter reveals new logo: Twitterati responds with hilarious ‘X’ memes

Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter’s logo will be replaced by ‘X’ letter

Elon Musk announces to replace Twitter's bird logo with 'X' later today. Elon Musk announces to replace Twitter's bird logo with 'X' later today.
SUMMARY
  • Musk tweeted, 'X.com now points to Twitter.com. Interim X logo goes live later today.'
  • Musk has had a long affinity with the letter ‘X’
  • Twitter has recently witnessed a dip in advertising revenue during the departure of sales executives.

Twitter’s Elon Musk has announced that he is replacing the platform’s longtime bird logo with letter 'X'. He tweeted, 'X.com now points to Twitter.com. Interim X logo goes live later today.' The Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino described ‘X’ as, 'the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.'

 This has not come as a surprise, since Musk has had a long affinity with the letter ‘X’. This dates back to 1999, when he co-founded X.com, an online bank, that merged with another start-up to create PayPal.

Twitter has recently witnessed a dip in advertising revenue during the departure of sales executives. They claimed that the platform has become more prone to problematic content. Musk’s social media platform is also facing tough competition from Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads app which was off to a great start when it was launched earlier this year.

With the new strange choice of logo for Twitter, users have mixed reactions on the internet. Here are a few that you won't want to miss.

Also Read: 

Why is Twitter being rebranded as 'X'? Elon Musk's biographer reveals the story that began in 1999

Oppenheimer fails to impress ChatGPT maker Sam Altman and Twitter-owner Elon Musk

Published on: Jul 24, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
