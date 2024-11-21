OPPO Find X8 series launched in India with iPhone file sharing feature; see India price and more features

OPPO has introduced its latest flagship lineup, the Find X8 Series, to the Indian market, setting its sights on the premium smartphone segment. With an emphasis on advanced camera technology and AI-powered features, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are designed to challenge competitors like Apple, Samsung, and Google in the flagship category.

Priced at ₹99,999 for the Find X8 Pro and starting at ₹69,999 for the Find X8, the devices will be available from December 3 through online and offline retail channels, including the OPPO e-store and Flipkart.

One of the standout features of the Find X8 Series is its quad-camera setup, particularly on the Pro model, which includes two telephoto lenses. The 50MP LYT808 primary sensor is paired with a 50MP 3X telephoto lens using a Triple Prism Lens system, a 50MP 6X periscope telephoto lens, and a 120° ultra-wide-angle camera. The cameras are also powered by AI features like “Lightning Snap,” which allows users to capture fast-moving moments with no lag, and a “Telescope Zoom” function offering up to 120x zoom.

The Pro model boasts a slim, quad-curved glass body with an IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance rating. Available in Space Black and Pearl White, it weighs 215g and measures just 8.24mm in thickness.

The standard Find X8, slightly lighter at 193g, adopts a minimalist flat-sided design and comes in Star Grey and Space Black.

Both models are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset, built on 3nm technology. The chipset promises significant improvements in power efficiency and AI processing speed, making it well-suited for gaming, productivity, and everyday tasks.

OPPO is also leaning heavily into AI tools with features like text editing, real-time document summarisation, and language translations.

The smartphones run on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, with OPPO promising five years of OS updates and six years of security patches for the Pro version, a significant move to address concerns about Android device longevity.

Touch to Share feature offers seamless file sharing, enabling users to move content effortlessly across devices, including iPhones and iPads.

The Find X8 Pro packs a 5,910mAh Silicon Carbide battery, while the standard model includes a 5,630mAh battery. Both support 80W wired SUPERVOOC charging and 50W wireless AIRVOOC charging, ensuring rapid power-ups.

“With the Find X8 Series, OPPO has redefined what smartphones can achieve. The Find X8 and Find X8 Pro blend elegance with cutting-edge engineering to deliver ultra-grade cameras for professional-level photography, ultra-long-lasting battery life for uninterrupted use, and ultra-powerful performance to handle the most demanding tasks with ease,” said Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer, OPPO.

“All these breakthroughs are powered by the advanced ColorOS 15 with OPPO AI that transform everyday tasks into seamless and intuitive experiences. Our partnerships with industry leaders have ensured the Find X8 Series represents the pinnacle of technology and craftsmanship. Together, these innovations establish the Find X8 Series as the new global benchmark for smartphone excellence, setting a higher standard for what users can expect from their devices.”

While the devices will go on sale starting December 3, OPPO is already offering pre-booking incentives, including an extended warranty and exchange bonuses for existing users.