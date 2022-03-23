Oppo K10 launched alongside the Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS: Here are all the details

Oppo just launched the Oppo K10 in India alongside the Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS. The Oppo K10 is the company’s newest addition to the K series, the last of which was launched in 2019.

The Oppo K10 has been launched as a mid-budget device and is going to take on the likes of the Realme 9 series and the Redmi Note 11 series. The smartphone does not have 5G support, but the company promises a smooth experience with some decent specs. The company is making a similar play with the Oppo Enco Air 2 as well, the buds lack ANC (active noise cancellation) but they do come with large audio drivers.

Oppo K10 specs

The Oppo K10 has a 6.59-inch Full HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 16MP AI front camera on the Oppo K10 is housed in a punch-hole cutout on the top left of the screen.

The device is rated IP5X and IP4X for dust and water resistance and the company said that it has been tested through one-metre drop tests on a marble floor and that it has also passed “five major environmental protection processes”. The Oppo K10 has Corning Gorilla Glass for protection on the front.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone supports RAM expansion tech that will allow users to increase RAM capacity to up to 5GB by using idle storage.

The Oppo K10 has a 50MP primary camera on the back along with two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. The camera app on the smartphone includes modes like nightscape, night filters, panorama, beautification, dazzle color, video filters, etc.

It runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that has 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Oppo K10 price

The Oppo K10 prices start from Rs 14,990 for the 6GB variant and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB one. The smartphone has been launched in two colours - Balck Carbon and Blue Flame. The smartphone is available on Flipkart and it will go on sale from March 29.

Oppo Enco Air 2 specs and price

The Oppo Enco Air 2 has 13.4mm audio drivers and works with both Android and Apple devices. The settings on the buds can be tweaked via the HeyMelody app available both on the App Store and the Play Store.

The buds have a semi in-ear design and have been designed to ensure a snug fit. They are also IP4X rated for water resistance. The buds also support Bluetooth codecs like AAC and SBC and feature touch gestures. Oppo has promised a 24-hour battery life on the buds with the charging case.

The Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds are priced at Rs 2,499.

Also Read: Oppo A76, A96 with dual cameras launched in India, prices start at Rs 17,499

Also Read: Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo to make phones in India and export them globally: Report