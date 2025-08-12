OPPO K13 Turbo and Turbo Pro unveiled with active cooling fan and 7,000mAh battery: See price and offers

OPPO has launched the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro smartphones in India, delivering performance-focused features including active cooling fans, large batteries and flagship-level processors. The K13 Turbo starts at ₹27,999, while the Turbo Pro is priced from ₹37,999.

Both models feature a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and AGC DT-Star D+ glass protection. The K13 Turbo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the Turbo Pro becomes the first OPPO device to use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The Turbo Pro also features faster UFS 4.0 storage compared to UFS 3.1 on the standard model.

Advertisement

Photography is handled by a 50MP main camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor, alongside a 16MP Sony IMX480 front camera. Both phones run ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, and come with IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9 water resistance ratings.

The standout feature is OPPO’s Rapid Cooling Engine with an active rear fan — claimed to have the thinnest built-in blades at 0.1mm — reaching speeds of up to 18,000 RPM. This system improves airflow by 20% and uses ultra-thin cooling fins to triple heat dissipation efficiency. Even with this hardware, the devices retain full waterproofing, making them the first in the industry to combine air cooling with such protection.

The phones pack a 7000mAh battery supporting 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. OPPO has also introduced a Turbo Cooling Back Clip, sold separately for ₹3,999, which includes a back case and fan, capable of reducing device temperature by up to 13°C.

Advertisement

Pricing and Availability:

• OPPO K13 Turbo: Midnight Maverick, White Knight, Purple Phantom

• 8GB+128GB: ₹27,999

• 8GB+256GB: ₹29,999

• OPPO K13 Turbo Pro: Silver Knight, Midnight Maverick, Purple Phantom

• 8GB+256GB: ₹37,999

• 12GB+256GB: ₹39,999

The K13 Turbo will be available from August 18, while the Turbo Pro launches August 15. Pre-orders begin today via Flipkart, OPPO’s online store and offline retailers.

Launch offers include ₹3,000 instant discounts with select bank cards and up to 9 months of no-cost EMI.