Oppo launches AI-powered Reno 12 series in India, starting at Rs 32,999

Oppo has officially launched its latest flagship smartphones, the Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G, in India. These feature-packed devices boast impressive specs, including MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipsets, AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rates, and advanced AI-powered camera systems.

Pricing and Availability

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 36,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 40,999

Available in Space Brown and Sunset Gold

On sale starting July 18th

Oppo Reno 12 5G:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999

Available in Astro Silver, Matte Brown, and Sunset Peach

On sale starting July 25th

Both phones will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Oppo's official website.

Specs and Features

Both the Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G run on ColorOS 14.1, based on the latest Android 14 operating system. Oppo is promising three years of OS updates and four years of security updates for both devices.

Display: Both phones sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The displays support HDR10+ and are claimed to offer up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. The Reno 12 Pro gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, while the Reno 12 features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Performance: Powering the Reno 12 series is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Camera: The camera systems are a highlight of the Reno 12 series.

Reno 12 Pro 5G: 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN5 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. It also boasts a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN5 selfie camera.

Reno 12 5G: 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel front camera.

AI Features: Both phones are packed with AI features, including:

AI Summary

AI Record Summary

AI Clear Voice

AI Writer

AI Speak

AI Best Face

AI Eraser 2.0

Battery and Charging: Both the Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, which is claimed to charge the battery from 1 to 100 percent in just 46 minutes.

Design and Durability: The Reno 12 series features a sleek and stylish design. The Reno 12 Pro 5G measures 161.4x74.7x7.40mm and weighs 180 grams, while the Reno 12 5G measures 161.4x74.1x7.6mm and weighs 177 grams. Both phones are IP65 rated for dust and water resistance.