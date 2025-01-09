Oppo Reno 13 Series launch in India today: Here's what to expect in terms of price, specifications

Oppo is set to launch the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro smartphones in India today, 9 January 2025. The event will commence at 5 PM and can be viewed live on Oppo’s official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

The Reno 13 series is expected to offer powerful features and a sleek design. These smartphones will be the first in India to incorporate the new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, which aims to enhance gaming and overall performance. They will operate on Oppo’s updated ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, delivering a smoother software experience.

The devices feature a premium build with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and a sculpted glass back. Oppo has utilised Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for increased durability. The Reno 13 series is equipped with IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, making them resistant to dust and water, and capable of underwater photography up to 10 metres in freshwater.

The display is a standout feature, boasting a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phones are equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery life is anticipated to be robust, with a 5,600mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging. Oppo has also integrated AI features such as AI LivePhoto and AI Summary to enhance the photography experience.

In China, the Reno 13 series starts at approximately ₹31,400, with a similar price expected in India. Full details, including pricing and availability, will be disclosed during the launch event.