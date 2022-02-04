Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G launched: Here are the details

Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno 7 5G and the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G in India. The company had launched the two devices in China earlier and the smartphones launched in India are slightly different from the ones launched in China. The Oppo Reno 7 5G launched in India is similar to the Reno 7 SE 5G that launched in China alongside the other two devices.

Oppo Reno 7 5G specs

The Reno 7 5G is a dual-SIM device that has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and 8GB of RAM and 256GB on onboard storage. Oppo Reno 7 5G has a 64MP primary sensor, along with an 8MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro shooter on the rear.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 7 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, along with a proximity sensor.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G specs

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is also a dual-SIM device with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 189Hz touch sampling rate. This too has Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC along with 12GB of RAM, and 256GB on onboard storage.

There are three cameras on the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor and an f/1.8 lens. There is also an 8MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The camera setup is paired with a dedicated colour temperature sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera sensor for selfies anf video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port and onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Reno 7 Pro 5G also features a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Both the smartphones feature in-display fingerprint sensors.

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G price and availiability

Oppo Reno 7 5G is priced at Rs 28,999 and is available in only one 8GB/256Gb variant and will be available for sale February 17 onwards.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 39,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB model and will go on sale on February 8.

The Oppo Reno 7 5G and the Reno 7 Pro 5G will be available in Starlight Black and Startrails Blue colours.

