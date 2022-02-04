Oppo Watch Free launched in India for Rs 5,999

Along with the Oppo Reno 7 5G and the Reno 7 Pro 5G, the company also launched the Oppo Watch Free in India. The Oppo Watch Free was launched in China last year in September and has finally been brought to India. Additionally, Oppo also announced a green colour option on the Oppo Enco M32, the neckband-style wireless earphones that were launched in black last month.

The Oppo smartwatch promises 14-days of battery life on a single charge and also has fast charging support that can give it a day’s worth of juice with five minutes of charge.

The Oppo Watch Free has a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with touch support and DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 280 x 456 pixels resolution. The display is protected by a 2.5D curved glass and the watch supports Bluetooth v5.0. It is compatible with all devices running Android 6.0 and up and iOS devices on iOS 10.0 and up.

The smartwatch supports more than 100 sports modes including cricket, badminton, etc. It also has a heart rate sensor and blood oxygen monitoring support. The Oppo Watch Free can also track sleep and snoring and provide sedentary reminders.

The Oppo Watch Free is waterproof up to 5ATM (50 mts) and includes an ambient light sensor. It is powered by a 230mAh battery.

Priced at Rs 5,999, the Oppo Watch Free has been launched in a single black colour option and Oppo has not revealed yet when it is going to be available for sale.

