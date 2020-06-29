Oracle opens second cloud data centre in Hyderabad

Global technology major, Oracle Corp launched its second cloud data centre in India at Hyderabad. This is the 23rd out of 36 data centres that Oracle plans to have across the world by the end of 2020. The Hyderabad data centre is a disaster recovery data centre. "We located the data centre in Hyderabad because it is in a different seismic zone compared to Mumbai where we set up a data centre in 2019. More importantly, it is connected to a different power grid," says Mitesh Agarwal, VP-Global Key & Lead Accounts, Oracle India.

With this launch, India joins US, Canada, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the European Union in having multiple Oracle Cloud regions that enable better disaster recovery strategies. In addition to the Hyderabad Cloud Region, Oracle recently announced the opening of five Oracle Cloud regions in Melbourne, Jeddah, Osaka, Amsterdam and Chuncheon (South Korea).

The top clients that Oracle has include the largest financial services companies, the leading telecom operators and leading oil & gas companies. The advantage of the public cloud that Oracle offers is that the capital expenditure of companies comes down substantially. "What we are offering is a pay-per-use formula for clients," says Agarwal.

Oracle offered interesting applications that included 1GB of Reliance Jio data for buying Cadbury's Dairy Milk chocolate, among others. "Within a month we had 100 million impressions and the data generated was used to drive marketing campaigns," says Agarwal. Oracle has also tied-up with Niti Aayog and pharma companies to identify the fake drugs problem. In recent times, Oracle has joined hands with BITS Pilani to start providing courses on the cloud. The idea is to provide global quality of services.

On being asked, whether there are plans for any more data centres in India, Agarwal stated that each of the data centres has three fault domains - a fault domain is a grouping of hardware and infrastructure within an availability domain. So with six fault domains in India, there is enough capacity and back-up on offer within the country.

The setting up of the second data centre in India means Oracle's enterprise customers will see better performance while using Oracle's cloud products. As more companies move to the public cloud that Oracle offers, it means lower capex. Oracle has clients across banking and financial services, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, telecom and even Niti Aayog.

