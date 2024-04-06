Over 20,000 Zomato riders equipped to provide medical aid in roadside emergencies: CEO Deepinder Goyal

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has announced that the company's delivery partners are now trained to provide medical aid in roadside emergencies across 31 cities, with over 20,000 partners fully equipped for this purpose.

In a statement posted on X, Goyal revealed that more than one lakh delivery partners have expressed interest in undergoing professional first-responder training without any financial incentive. He highlighted the success of the company's 'Emergency Heroes' program, India's first initiative to train delivery partners as professional first responders.

"Few months back, we launched India’s first ‘Emergency Heroes’ programme to provide professional first-responder training to our delivery partners. Happy to announce that we now have 20,000+ delivery partners across 31 cities, fully equipped to provide medical aid in roadside emergencies,” Goyal wrote.

He further stated, "Empowered with the training, our delivery partners have already extended help and medical aid in several roadside emergencies."

Ronnie Screwvala, serial investor and Co-founder/Chairperson of edtech platform upGrad, commended Goyal's announcement, describing it as "Innovation with Impact."

Meanwhile, Zomato has reported a profit of Rs 125 crore in the third quarter (Q3) of the current financial year, marking an improvement of Rs 390 crore compared to the same quarter last year. The company's consolidated adjusted revenue also witnessed significant growth, increasing by 53 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,609 crore in Q3 FY24.