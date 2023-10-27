'Parents fought for roti, kapda, makaan': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal bats for 70-hour week

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has responded to the criticism he has been facing after endorsing the views of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy about work hours for the Indian youth. Aggarwal backed Murthy’s view that Indian youth should work for 70 hours a week. In his latest tweet, Aggarwal highlighted the struggle of the past generations. He claimed that ‘our grandparents generation’ fought for independence, and ‘our parents generation’ fought for the basic necessities of life.

For the current generation, Aggarwal believes that “we are destined to build India into the largest economy”. Justifying his previous statement backing Murthy, he said that there is “no better satisfaction than to contribute in this journey.”

In his tweet Aggarwal said, “Our Grandparents generation fought for independence. Our Parents generation fought for roti kapda makaan. Like it or not, our generation is destined to build India to the largest economy. It will take every effort. No better satisfaction than to contribute in this journey!”

During 3one4 Capital’s podcast ‘The Record’, Narayana Murthy said India’s youngsters have the habit of taking ‘not so desirable habits from the West. And then not helping the country.’ He claimed that ‘India’s work productivity is one of the lowest in the world’.

Murthy further stated, ‘Our youngster should say, this is my country. I want to work 70 hours a week.’

Bhavish Aggarwal commented on the words of Murthy and backed this views by claiming that ‘it’s our moment to go all in and build 1 generation that other generations have built over many generations.’

The comments by both Murthy and Aggarwal has triggered a debate on social media platform X. Many believe that India’s time has come to shine and that youngsters should put in the extra effort, other believe that both stalwarts are oblivious to the truths of life by demanding 70 hours a week.

This kind of sugarcane squeezing behaviour of startups to extract their employees is just abusive and toxic. This means 10 hours a day with 2 hours for eating, 8 hours for sleeping, 2 hours for traffic and the rest of the two hours for what? Or even worse- one holiday, 11.5 hours… — Adi | 🇮🇳 (@AdiSpeaX) October 27, 2023

😂😂😂😂 boses dont understand economics, families, social life. Employees are not sitting on millions of stocks.



What happens to travel, entertainment, shopping.... Children, parents? There are struggles a common man goes thru that a boss will never understand — Ramya Raman (@amystweeties) October 26, 2023

